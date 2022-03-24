Desertfest UK Confirms COC, The Obsessed And More Have Dropped Off The Bill; DVNE, Greenleaf, 1000Mods & More Step In
Band Photo: Corrosion of Conformity (?)
The organisers of the British edition of Desert Fest, which will celebrate it's tenth incarnation next month, have announced that a number of bands have been unable to make it to this year's festival, including Corrosion Of Conformity and The Obsessed. The good news however is that they have booked a number of replacements. A message from the organisers reads as follows:
"Due to circumstances well beyond our control, the following artists are no longer able to perform at DF London ’22: Corrosion of Conformity, The Obsessed/Wino, Khemmis, Somali Yacht Club, Mos Generator, URNE, Shuck.
"We know this news comes as a disappointment however, all is far from lost as we are thrilled to be welcoming 1000mods, Greenleaf, DVNE, Ritual King, Shooting Daggers, Old Horn Tooth & Personal Hell to the bill!
"We hope you understand that touring is still extremely difficult to navigate during these times, with a lot of decisions taken out of our hands. But your continued support of independent live music means everything to us. We cannot wait to see you in a little over a month!
"If you are still after a weekend ticket, the best thing to do is sign up to the DICE waiting list. Or you can nab yourself a Saturday + Sunday (Non-Roundhouse access) combo ticket here.
"More info regarding after-parties, merch + a very exciting reveal of what's going to be on offer down on Greenland Place is all to come.. stay tuned!"
