Thrown Posts New Music Video "Parasite" Online
Brand new Swedish quartet thrown, featuring vocalist Marcus Lundqvist and drummer/producer Buster Odeholm (Vildhjarta, Humanity's Last Breath), have released their aggressive new single "parasite," out now via Arising Empire. You can check out the video below.
The single is taken from their upcoming debut EP "extended pain," due for release this Friday (25th March).
