Skid Row Parts Ways With Singer ZP Theart, Recruits Former H.E.A.T. Vocalist Erik Grönwall
Skid Row has parted ways with singer ZP Theart and has announced new frontman Erik Grönwall (ex-H.E.A.T.). Grönwall will sing on Skid Row’s new album, "The Gang’s All Here," due out on October 14 on earMUSIC. First single and title track will be out March 25.
A snippet of "The Gang's All Here", which received its world premiere earlier on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", can be heard below.
The band says in a statement: "It's a new era for Skid Row. With a new album, a new single and a world tour, we've added a new voice. Welcome powerhouse vocalist Erik Grönwall, formerly from the band H.E.A.T. from Sweden."
Grönwall says: "Ladies and gents. I hereby declare the circle of all fucking circles complete. You’re looking at the new singer of Skid Row."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Hacktivist Announces Rescheduled UK Shows
- Next Article:
Thrown Posts New Music Video Online
0 Comments on "Skid Row Parts Ways With Ex Dragonforce Singer"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.