Skid Row Parts Ways With Singer ZP Theart, Recruits Former H.E.A.T. Vocalist Erik Grönwall

Skid Row has parted ways with singer ZP Theart and has announced new frontman Erik Grönwall (ex-H.E.A.T.). Grönwall will sing on Skid Row’s new album, "The Gang’s All Here," due out on October 14 on earMUSIC. First single and title track will be out March 25.

A snippet of "The Gang's All Here", which received its world premiere earlier on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", can be heard below.

The band says in a statement: "It's a new era for Skid Row. With a new album, a new single and a world tour, we've added a new voice. Welcome powerhouse vocalist Erik Grönwall, formerly from the band H.E.A.T. from Sweden."

Grönwall says: "Ladies and gents. I hereby declare the circle of all fucking circles complete. You’re looking at the new singer of Skid Row."