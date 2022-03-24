Hacktivist Announces Rescheduled UK Tour Dates
UK grime-metal quintet Hacktivist have announced rescheduled dates for their Hyperdialect headline tour. Originally confirmed for December 2021, the band had to postpone the dates when co-vocalist Jot Maxi suffered a fractured pelvis.
All original tickets remain valid for Manchester, Birmingham and London. Refunds are available for those with tickets to the original dates in Glasgow and Bristol. Original tickets for Glasgow and Bristol are non-transferable to the replacement shows in Newcastle and Cardiff.
The rescheduled dates are as follows:
7th May - Manchester, The Bread Shed
8th May - Newcastle, The Cluny 2
10th May - Birmingham, The Flapper
11th May - Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
12th May - London, Underworld
