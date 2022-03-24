Greenleaf Signs With Magnetic Eye Records; Begins Work On New Album

Greenleaf have inked a deal with Magnetic Eye Records. The veteran desert rockers will finally be returning to detonate stages around Europe this year, and have already started to gather hot ideas for their next full-length to be released via the label.

Greenleaf comment: "Signing a new record deal with Magnetic Eye was a pretty easy decision for us", writes vocalist Arvid Hällagård. "We already knew them to be good people who do this for the love of heavy music, which is exactly the only kind of people that we want to work with. With them by our side, we feel that we can continue to do what we do in harmony with our label. This is something you won't find every day."

Jadd Shickler welcomes Greenleaf: "I almost don't know where to begin in expressing my incredible pleasure at this signing", tells the Magnetic Eye director. "I've known guitarist and founder Tommi for more than 20 years, and I've been a fan of every band and project he's been part of. Yes, I liked Greenleaf when they were his low-pressure side project, but when they transformed into a proper band with the 'Trails and Passes' album, it was a 'holy crap' moment, because they instantly became one of my absolute favorite heavy rock outfits on earth, and have remained so ever since. Saying how pleased we are to welcome Greenleaf to the Magnetic Eye roster is a supreme understatement!"

Greenleaf have already announced a set of live dates in Europe including Hellfest. Please see below for a list of currently confirmed shows.

17 JUN 2022 Clisson (FR) Hellfest

02 JUL 2022 Gera (DE) Graveyard Summer Fest

08 JUL 2022 Borlänge (SE) Alive Festival

11 AUG 2022 Bagnes (CH) Palp Festival

01 OCT 2022 Göteborg (SE) Musikenshus

8-9 DEC 2022 Stockholm (SE) Fuzz Festival