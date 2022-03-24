Borehamwood Premiere New Single "The Overlook"
Californian deathcore trio Borehamwood premiere a new single titled “The Overlook”, streaming via YouTube for you below.
Line-up:
Adrian Saldana - Vocals
Gabriel Harney - Guitars and Bass
Andrew Landazuri - Drums
Credits:
Engineered, Mixed, and copy co produced by Andrew Jay at Dead State Audio
Mastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio
Logo by Maxwell Aston
Video by Malevolent Media
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Stabbing Premiere New Official Music Video
- Next Article:
Victorius Reveals New Album Details
0 Comments on "Borehamwood Premiere New Single “The Overlook”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.