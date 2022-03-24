"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Borehamwood Premiere New Single "The Overlook"

posted Mar 24, 2022 at 4:23 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Californian deathcore trio Borehamwood premiere a new single titled “The Overlook”, streaming via YouTube for you below.


Line-up:

Adrian Saldana - Vocals
Gabriel Harney - Guitars and Bass
Andrew Landazuri - Drums

Credits:
Engineered, Mixed, and copy co produced by Andrew Jay at Dead State Audio
Mastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio
Logo by Maxwell Aston
Video by Malevolent Media

