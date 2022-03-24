Borehamwood Premiere New Single "The Overlook"

Californian deathcore trio Borehamwood premiere a new single titled “The Overlook”, streaming via YouTube for you below.





Line-up:

Adrian Saldana - Vocals

Gabriel Harney - Guitars and Bass

Andrew Landazuri - Drums

Credits:

Engineered, Mixed, and copy co produced by Andrew Jay at Dead State Audio

Mastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio

Logo by Maxwell Aston

Video by Malevolent Media