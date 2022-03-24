Celestial Season Premiere New Song "The Golden Light of Late Day" From Upcoming New Album "Mysterium I"

Dutch doom outfit Celestial Season premiere a new song entitled “The Golden Light of Late Day”, taken from their upcoming new album "Mysterium I", which will be out in stores April 25, 2022 via Bandcamp.

Comments vocalist Stefan Ruiters:

“Olly [Smit, guitar] composed the music and after hearing it for the first time it gave me this strong connection with our planet, its transcendental vastness, and the longing to be with your loved one when you’re not and the feelings aroused in you when in such a state. So, I wrote about belonging and sense of place.”