Writhing Shadows Premiere New Track "Warplust Contortions" From Upcoming Self-Titled Debut Album

Birmingham, Alabama-based death metal band Writhing Shadows premiere a new track by the name of “Warplust Contortions”. It is taken from their upcoming self-titled debut full-length, that will be out in stores May 13th on CD and cassette from Gurgling Gore (North America) and Dawnbreed Records (Europe). Vinyl to be deployed later this year.

Check out now "Warplust Contortions" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Comment Writhing Shadows:

“We call on the chaotic legions of death metal worshippers. The wind around us carries the scent of death, the ground is soft with the blood of posers. Piles of stacked skulls mark the passage of our frenzied hordes and grim monoliths are raised in tribute to the Dark Gods. We are eternally bound to this path of destruction to eliminate the weak trends and bullshit riffs of fake metal. Our destiny is eternal infernal death metal worship.”