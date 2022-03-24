The Scum Premiere New Song "I Drink Your Blood and I Eat Your Skin" From Upcoming New Album "The Hunger"

Manizales, Colombia-based death metal quintet The Scum premiere a new song entitled “I Drink Your Blood and I Eat Your Skin”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Hunger". The effort is set for co-release on April 18th by Satanath Records and the Colombian label Wild Noise Productions

Check out now "I Drink Your Blood and I Eat Your Skin" streaming via YouTube for you below.

"The Hunger" was recorded and mixed at Bad Home Studio Manizales (Colombia), and all guitar solos were recorded by Julian Gil Monroy. The album’s ghastly cover art is the work of Yan Sek. Layout, and the booklet was created by Ana Caballero.