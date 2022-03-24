Kingsmen Premiere New Single & Music Video “Trial By Fire”

Kingsmen‘s new song “Trial By Fire” has premiered online. It arrives with an accompanying official music video streaming via YouTube for you below.

Tells the band’s vocalist Tanner Guimond:

“‘Trial By Fire‘ was created after we took a full band trip to Gettysburg the day before entering the studio. In December 2020, the world and especially our country seemed extremely divided and tense. Learning about our history and understanding what our past generations of brave men and women endured gave us hope for our future.

With that hope, we had an idea. We wanted to create a song that speaks about tension and how tough times can lead to a better future if we can all find a way to come together.

The music video is full of colors of Red & Blue. We did this to subconsciously highlight that no matter what side of the political/social o economic spectrum you belong to; we all need to merge and come together to create a better future.”