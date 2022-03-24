Decapitated Premiere New Music Video For “Cancer Culture”

Band Photo: Decapitated (?)

Decapitated premiere a new official music video for their latest track “Cancer Culture“. That single is the title track to their new studio full-length, which has been shceduled for a May 27th release by Nuclear Blast Records.

Explains guitarist Waclaw “Vogg” Kieltyka:

“The video was filmed last December in Plock, Poland. This time we have teamed up with Mateusz Winkiel, the Director of Mania Studio, with who we have worked closely on the complete scenario. It was a good experience, and I hope our fans will appreciate the final effect of the work and an important message we tried to conclude in this picture.

It wasn’t easy to pick the first single from ‘Cancer Culture‘. Each song has this different vibe that we would like to show as soon as possible and be proud of. Since ‘Cancer Culture‘ is the first song from the album, we decided that this would be the perfect way to introduce you to new music. It is the album’s opening chapter, and you know, what you can expect.”

You can catch the band live on their current UK-Tour with Signs Of The Swarm and Harbinger:

03/24 Sheffield, UK – Corporation

03/25 Peterborough, UK – The Met Lounge

03/26 London, UK – The Underworld

03/27 Leeds, UK – The Key Club

03/28 Glasgow, UK – The Classic Grand

03/30 Limerick, IRE – Dolan’s Warehouse

03/31 Dublin, IRE – Opium

04/01 Manchester, UK – The Bread Shed

04/02 Swansea, UK – Sin City

04/03 Bristol, UK – Thekla

04/04 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy 2

04/05 Norwich, UK – Brickmakers

04/06 Brighton, UK – The Arch

04/07 Milton Keynes, UK – MK11