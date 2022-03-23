Melechesh Vocalist Ashmedi To Guest On New Thou Art Lord EP "Daemoniorum"
Band Photo: Rotting Christ (?)
Recently reactivated Greek black metal supergroup Thou Art Lord, featuring Sakis Tolis of Rotting Christ and The Magus of Necromantia, has announced that Melechesh vocalist/guitarist Ashmedi will be appearing as a guest on the band's upcoming new EP, "Daemoniorum." The EP will be limited to 666 vinyl copies and feature two tracks, "The Black Halo" and "Hades." You can order your copy here.
