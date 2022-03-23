Crematory Reveals New Album "Inglorious Darkness" Details; Shares Music Video For Title Track

Gothic Metal icons Crematory are an undeniable institution. Now, with more than 30 years in the scene, the band continues to showcase why they are heralded as one of the best of the genre with their new album, "Inglorious Darkness," out May 27, 2022 via Napalm Records!

Today, Crematory has revealed the first single and title track from the album! The catchy and powerful gothic metal hymn features energetic vocals and heavy guitar sounds, proving Crematory's unstoppable power. The five-piece delivers the perfect taste of what their fans can expect from the upcoming studio album with “Inglorious Darkness”. Stay tuned!

Crematory on "Inglorious Darkness":

"This is the title track of the album with slightly progressive influences and a brilliant hit chorus. The song is about the fear of being alone in the darkness, but still feeling comfortable and having the feeling of safety and familiarity."

"Inglorious Darkness" is chock full of dark and resonating hymns, setting off with title track "Inglorious Darkness" – a true Gothic Metal anthem and a worthy opener that sets the mood for what’s to come. "Break Down The Walls" hits direct, accented by a gentle melody wrapped in Rock n’ Roll drums that will infiltrate the listener’s brain, and is further solidified by the clean vocals of Felix in the verses mixed with mighty growls in the chorus.

Standout track "Trümmerwelten" lyrically illustrates a dystopian scene, while opulent keyboards build epic melodies to create orchestral, symphonic soundscapes underlined by heavy drumming. Monumental career highlight track "Tränen der Zeit" shines as bright as its original version – one of the highpoints of the band’s famous live shows – but in a modern new light. The band breathes new life into one of their all-time classics, engulfing the listener in melancholy and nostalgia alike reuniting with an old friend.

On tracks like "Sound Of My Life" and "Not For The Innocent," the band’s tried-and-true use of keys and electronic elements are a noted standout, while tracks such as "Das Ende" blaze with headbang-inducing, stomping drums and hammering energy as German lyrics further intensify the Gothic Industrial Metal aura.

With "Inglorious Darkness," Crematory proves that their passion burns brighter than ever, and that even after more than 30 years, they are solidified as a Gothic Metal genre giant.

Crematory on "Inglorious Darkness":

"New band line-up and back to the roots with only one guitar and no other singer besides Felix, who sang everything on this album alone, even the cleaner vocals. Hardness, melody and gloom are excellently combined on Inglorious Darkness.

"Real Gothic Metal is the catchword, which can be enjoyed here. Numerous hits sung in German and English, partly electronic, partly orchestral and partly full on the face in Gothic Rock'n Roll style!"

Tracklisting:

1. Inglorious Darkness

2. Break Down the Walls

3. Trümmerwelten

4. Rest in Peace

5. The Sound of My Life

6. Tränen der Zeit

7. Until We Meet Again

8. Zur Hölle

9. Not for the Innocent

10. Forsaken

11. Das Ende