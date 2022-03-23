Enslaved Shares New Live Video "Bounded By Allegiance"
Left-field metal luminaries Enslaved are proud to reveal their single and video for "Bounded by Allegiance - Live." The track, which originally comes from their ground-breaking album "Isa" (2004), sees a live recording detailing a new avant-garde interpretation of the song, with nuanced accompaniment by fellow psychedelic Norwegian prog band Shaman Elephant. This extraordinary performance took place on last year's Winter Solstice, via the stunning streaming event "The Otherworldly Big Band Experience."
Frontman Grutle Kjellson stated:
"So here’s a little memory from last year’s musical endeavor. Our 'Big Band' collaboration with Shaman Elephant was such a trip! It felt like, and indeed it was, an avalanche of locked up energy just bursting out. The streamed concert plus a small tour in Norway was pretty much the only shows we did in 2021, so the energy level was pretty much turned to 11, on all of us. All nine of us!
"'Bounded By Allegiance' was one of the first songs we thought would fit being dressed for a nine man outfit, with its natural percussive nature. We hope we were right, enjoy!"
