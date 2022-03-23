Horizon Ignited To Release New Album "Towards The Dying Lands" In July; Shares New Video "Reveries"

Newly signed melodic death metal band Horizon Ignited are proud to announce the upcoming release of their new long-player "Towards The Dying Lands." Their first album published under Nuclear Blast will be released on July 1st 2022. Following on from the recent release of massive title track "Towards The Dying Lands," the Finnish sextet have now revealed the next banger from their highly anticipated record.

The Finns deliver their brand new single "Reveries" alongside a new stunning music video, to celebrate the next big milestone in their career. The highly lauded newcomers of melodic death metal convince once again with fiery riffs, giving a preview of what is yet to come. "Towards The Dying Lands" is available for pre-order now!

Horizon Ignited comments:

"Reveries is a song about losing all your hope and drowning in despair that you can not escape from. What is it like to lose the grip of yourself and your humanity? How deep are the wounds that grief and loss cut? These core lyrical themes are surrounded by an atypical song for Horizon Ignited. Intro and choruses are massive and melodic giving the listener a spark of hope which is then killed by the heavy verses. The fight between these two main themes of the song creates a fascinating contrast for the lyrics.

"The music video for the song was filmed during the band's pre production session for 'Towards The Dying Lands' album at Lammaskallion Audio in Tuusula, Finland. The video is a very raw set of the band performing the song, combined with aerial footage from the same day, which turned out to be probably the most beautiful day in autumn 2019. The video was edited by keyboardist Miska Ek and guitarist Johannes Mäkinen.

"Aggressive, melancholic and melodic - Reveries."