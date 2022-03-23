Ministry Announces "Moral Hygiene" European Tour Dates With 3Teeth And The 69 Eyes
Band Photo: Ministry (?)
Today, industrial metal legend Al Jourgensen is pleased to announce Ministry’s long awaited Moral Hygiene European Tour 2022, throughout which the band will present their new album Moral Hygiene, released last year via Nuclear Blast. On the run of dates, which includes headlining Damnation Festival, Ministry will be accompanied by two special guests - Finnish goth rockers The 69 Eyes and American industrial metallers 3Teeth.
Tickets will go on-sale on this Friday 25th March @ 10am GMT.
The tour dates are as follows:
October 29 - Limburg, Belgium - Sinners Day Festival (Ministry only)
October 30 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
October 31 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
November 2 - London, England - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
November 3 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3 TV Studio
November 4 - Dublin, Ireland - National Stadium
November 5 - Manchester, England - Damnation Festival (Ministry only)
November 7 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre
November 8 - Rennes, France - Antipode
November 9 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
November 11 - Madrid, Spain - But
November 12 - Murcia, Spain - Gamma
November 13 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
November 14 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur
November 16 - Zürich, Switzerland - Komplex
November 17 - München, Germany - Muffathalle
November 18 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique
November 19 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Šiška
November 21 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
November 22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin
November 23 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
November 24 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
November 26 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
November 27 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle
November 28 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
November 29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan
December 1 - Finland Helsinki, Finland - Black Box
