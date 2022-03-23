Ministry Announces "Moral Hygiene" European Tour Dates With 3Teeth And The 69 Eyes

Band Photo: Ministry (?)

Today, industrial metal legend Al Jourgensen is pleased to announce Ministry’s long awaited Moral Hygiene European Tour 2022, throughout which the band will present their new album Moral Hygiene, released last year via Nuclear Blast. On the run of dates, which includes headlining Damnation Festival, Ministry will be accompanied by two special guests - Finnish goth rockers The 69 Eyes and American industrial metallers 3Teeth.

Tickets will go on-sale on this Friday 25th March @ 10am GMT.

The tour dates are as follows:

October 29 - Limburg, Belgium - Sinners Day Festival (Ministry only)

October 30 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

October 31 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

November 2 - London, England - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

November 3 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3 TV Studio

November 4 - Dublin, Ireland - National Stadium

November 5 - Manchester, England - Damnation Festival (Ministry only)

November 7 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre

November 8 - Rennes, France - Antipode

November 9 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

November 11 - Madrid, Spain - But

November 12 - Murcia, Spain - Gamma

November 13 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

November 14 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

November 16 - Zürich, Switzerland - Komplex

November 17 - München, Germany - Muffathalle

November 18 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique

November 19 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Šiška

November 21 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

November 22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

November 23 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

November 24 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

November 26 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

November 27 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle

November 28 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

November 29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan

December 1 - Finland Helsinki, Finland - Black Box