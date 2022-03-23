Exclusive
Gvorn Premiere New Song "Sea Of Trees" From Upcoming New Album "Keeper Of Grief"
Doom/death metal band Gvorn have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere a new single by the name of “Sea Of Trees”.
The track is taken from their forthcoming new record "Keeper Of Grief", which will be co-released Satanath Records and Kuyen Producciones on April 19th, 2022.
Check out now "Sea Of Trees" streaming via YouTube for you below.
