Olamot Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Realms"
Italian atmospheric technical death metal band Olamot premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new debut EP "Realms". The effort was released March 22, 2022 via Lethal Scissor Records.
Check out now "Realms" in its entirety below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Somali Yacht Club Premiere New Song "Pulsar"
- Next Article:
Gvorn Premiere New Song "Sea Of Trees"
0 Comments on "Olamot Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.