Somali Yacht Club Premiere New Song "Pulsar" From Upcoming New Album "The Space"

Atmospheric post-rock/stoner metal trio Somali Yacht Club premiere their new track "Pulsar". The single is off their impending new third full-length ‘"The Space", due out April 22nd, 2022 via Season Of Mist.

Commment Somali Yacht Club:

"We wrote The Space pretty much the same way as the previous two. We brought an idea or a riff to rehearsal, play and jam it a lot of times to see if it doesn't go stale, record demos, listen, think, re-think, change everything and so on. This time we went to the studio with more than enough material — some even didn't get a proper recording as we understood it needed even more time to mature and be reconsidered. Some ideas became an outtake; some songs were created right in the studio."