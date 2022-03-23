"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Somali Yacht Club Premiere New Song "Pulsar" From Upcoming New Album "The Space"

posted Mar 23, 2022 at 3:54 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Atmospheric post-rock/stoner metal trio Somali Yacht Club premiere their new track "Pulsar". The single is off their impending new third full-length ‘"The Space", due out April 22nd, 2022 via Season Of Mist.

Commment Somali Yacht Club:

"We wrote The Space pretty much the same way as the previous two. We brought an idea or a riff to rehearsal, play and jam it a lot of times to see if it doesn't go stale, record demos, listen, think, re-think, change everything and so on. This time we went to the studio with more than enough material — some even didn't get a proper recording as we understood it needed even more time to mature and be reconsidered. Some ideas became an outtake; some songs were created right in the studio."

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Somali Yacht Club Premiere New Song 'Pulsar'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 