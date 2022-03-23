Graveshadow Premiere New Song "Soldier Of 34" From Upcoming New Album "The Uncertain Hour"
Sacramento-based symphonic/gothic doom metal quintet Graveshadow premiere their new advance track "Soldier Of 34" taken from their forthcoming album "The Uncertain Hour".
Explains guitarist William Lloyd Walker:
"'Solider of 34' was the first song completed for the record and the first that [guitarist and vocalist] Aaron Robitsch and I truly collaborated on. We wanted to create something that we felt was reflective of the band's journey up until this point. The mournful melodies cast on top of these raw, aggressive rhythms we felt were the perfect backdrop for a story centered around losing those closest to you.
We couldn't be more proud of the way it turned out, and we feel it really represents all facets of what we want to accomplish this record. This is just the beginning, we can't wait for the record to come out and share all that we've been working on with fans new and old alike."
