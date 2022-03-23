Suntold Premiere New Song "Into No Man’s Land" From Upcoming Debut Album "World Torn Asunder"

Part-American, part-Belgian black metal band Suntold premiere a new song entitled “Into No Man’s Land”, taken from their upcoming debut album "World Torn Asunder", which is set for release on April 22nd. The record features artwork by Father of Horror and a logo by Extirpate Humanity Logos.

Check out now "Into No Man’s Land" streaming via YouTube for you below.