Conquer Divide Premiere New Single “Atonement” - Sign With Mascot Records

Conquer Divide have inked a record deal with Mascot Records and premiere a new advance track from their upcoming new album. You can check out the new single “Atonement” streaming for you below.

Conquer Divide will be out on the road with Attack Attack!, Until I Wake and Across The White Water Tower. The trek will stop at the below cities:

03/25 New Bedford, MA – Vault Music Hall

03/26 Manchester, NH – Jewel

03/27 Asbury Park, NJ – House Of Independents

03/28 Albany, NY – Empire Underground

03/30 Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall

03/31 Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse

04/01 Harrisburg, PA – Stage On Herr

04/02 Northhampton, PA – Gin Mill

04/03 Baltimore, MD – Zen West

04/05 Richmond, VA – Canal Club

04/06 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

04/07 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

04/08 Orlando, FL – Soundbar

04/09 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade Purgatory

04/10 Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger



The band will also be opening this fall’s Electric Callboy and Attack Attack! co-headlining run, which will also feature Outline In Color as support.

10/12 Dallas, TX – Trees

10/13 Houston, TX – Scout Bar

10/14 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

10/15 Austin, TX – Come and Take it Live

10/16 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Live

10/18 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater

10/19 Las Vegas, NV – Fremont Country Club

10/20 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

10/21 Sacramento, CA – Harlows

10/22 Portland, OR – Hawthorn

10/23 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

10/25 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

10/26 Denver, CO – Summit

10/27 Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

10/28 Lincoln, NE – The Royal Grove

10/29 Joliet, IL – The Forge

10/30 Belvidere, IL – The Apollo Theater

10/31 Fort Wayne, IN – Pieres

11/01 Columbus, OH Kings Of Clubs

11/02 Louisville, KY – Diamond Concert Hall

11/03 Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection

11/04 Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom

11/05 Brooklyn, NY – Monarch