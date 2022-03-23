Conquer Divide Premiere New Single “Atonement” - Sign With Mascot Records
Band Photo: Outline in Color (?)
Conquer Divide have inked a record deal with Mascot Records and premiere a new advance track from their upcoming new album. You can check out the new single “Atonement” streaming for you below.
Conquer Divide will be out on the road with Attack Attack!, Until I Wake and Across The White Water Tower. The trek will stop at the below cities:
03/25 New Bedford, MA – Vault Music Hall
03/26 Manchester, NH – Jewel
03/27 Asbury Park, NJ – House Of Independents
03/28 Albany, NY – Empire Underground
03/30 Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall
03/31 Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse
04/01 Harrisburg, PA – Stage On Herr
04/02 Northhampton, PA – Gin Mill
04/03 Baltimore, MD – Zen West
04/05 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
04/06 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern
04/07 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
04/08 Orlando, FL – Soundbar
04/09 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade Purgatory
04/10 Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger
The band will also be opening this fall’s Electric Callboy and Attack Attack! co-headlining run, which will also feature Outline In Color as support.
10/12 Dallas, TX – Trees
10/13 Houston, TX – Scout Bar
10/14 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
10/15 Austin, TX – Come and Take it Live
10/16 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Live
10/18 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater
10/19 Las Vegas, NV – Fremont Country Club
10/20 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
10/21 Sacramento, CA – Harlows
10/22 Portland, OR – Hawthorn
10/23 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
10/25 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
10/26 Denver, CO – Summit
10/27 Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep
10/28 Lincoln, NE – The Royal Grove
10/29 Joliet, IL – The Forge
10/30 Belvidere, IL – The Apollo Theater
10/31 Fort Wayne, IN – Pieres
11/01 Columbus, OH Kings Of Clubs
11/02 Louisville, KY – Diamond Concert Hall
11/03 Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection
11/04 Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom
11/05 Brooklyn, NY – Monarch
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Ten56. Premiere New Single & Music Video "Yenta"
- Next Article:
Suntold Premiere New Song "Into No Man’s Land"
0 Comments on "Conquer Divide Premiere New Single “Atonement”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.