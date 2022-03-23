Ten56. (Ex-Betraying The Martyrs) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Yenta”
ten56. (ex-Betraying The Martyrs, etc.) premiere a new official music video for their new track titled “Yenta“. The outfit features ex-Betraying The Martyrs frontman Aaron Matts and former and current members of Uneven Structure, Novelists.
