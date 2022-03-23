"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Misery Index Premiere New Track “Strategies Of Manipulation”

posted Mar 23, 2022 at 3:17 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Misery Index

Band Photo: Misery Index (?)

Baltimore-based death metal/deathgrind band Misery Index premiere a new track by the name of “Strategies Of Manipulation” streaming for you below. The song is B-side from the sessions for their latest album “Complete Control“ due out on May 13th via Century Media Records.

The group have the below co-headlining tour with Origin, and Wolf King scheduled to promote the new effort:

05/06 Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge
05/07 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater
05/07 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
05/09 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
05/10 Ottawa, ON – Mavericks
05/11 Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques
05/12 Quebec City, QC – La Source de la Martiniere
05/13 Boston, MA – Sonia
05/14 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus Bar
05/15 Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz
05/16 Cincinnati, OH – Legends
05/17 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
05/18 Tampa, FL – Brass Mug
05/20 Houston, TX – Acadia
05/21 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
05/22 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

