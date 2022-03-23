Misery Index Premiere New Track “Strategies Of Manipulation”
Band Photo: Misery Index (?)
Baltimore-based death metal/deathgrind band Misery Index premiere a new track by the name of “Strategies Of Manipulation” streaming for you below. The song is B-side from the sessions for their latest album “Complete Control“ due out on May 13th via Century Media Records.
The group have the below co-headlining tour with Origin, and Wolf King scheduled to promote the new effort:
05/06 Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge
05/07 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater
05/07 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
05/09 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
05/10 Ottawa, ON – Mavericks
05/11 Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques
05/12 Quebec City, QC – La Source de la Martiniere
05/13 Boston, MA – Sonia
05/14 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus Bar
05/15 Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz
05/16 Cincinnati, OH – Legends
05/17 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
05/18 Tampa, FL – Brass Mug
05/20 Houston, TX – Acadia
05/21 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
05/22 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Carcass Announces U.S. Tour Dates
- Next Article:
Ten56. Premiere New Single & Music Video "Yenta"
0 Comments on "Misery Index Premiere New Track"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.