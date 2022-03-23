Misery Index Premiere New Track “Strategies Of Manipulation”

Band Photo: Misery Index (?)

Baltimore-based death metal/deathgrind band Misery Index premiere a new track by the name of “Strategies Of Manipulation” streaming for you below. The song is B-side from the sessions for their latest album “Complete Control“ due out on May 13th via Century Media Records.

The group have the below co-headlining tour with Origin, and Wolf King scheduled to promote the new effort:

05/06 Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge

05/07 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater

05/07 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

05/09 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

05/10 Ottawa, ON – Mavericks

05/11 Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques

05/12 Quebec City, QC – La Source de la Martiniere

05/13 Boston, MA – Sonia

05/14 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus Bar

05/15 Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

05/16 Cincinnati, OH – Legends

05/17 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

05/18 Tampa, FL – Brass Mug

05/20 Houston, TX – Acadia

05/21 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

05/22 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live