Carcass Announces U.S. Tour Dates With Immolation And Creeping Death

Band Photo: Carcass (?)

UK extreme metal legends, Carcass, have announced plans for a US headline tour this spring with direct support from labelmates Immolation and openers Creeping Death.

The tour kicks off on May 12 in Austin, TX and will culminate on May 27 at Maryland Deathfest in Baltimore, MD. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 AM, Local Time, here.

Carcass' long-awaited return to the US is in support of their recently released studio album, Torn Arteries, which is available from Nuclear Blast. New York death metal giants Immolation will be on the road supporting their newly released album, Acts Of God, also available from Nuclear Blast.

The tour dates are as follows:

May 12 - Austin, TX - Oblivion Access+

May 14 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

May 15 - Tucson, AZ - 101 Toole

May 16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

May 17 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

May 20 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

May 21 - Omaha, NE - The Slowdown*

May 22 - Madison, WI - The Majestic

May 23 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue

May 24 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

May 25 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere^

May 26 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Upstairs^

May 27 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest

+ No Immolation or Creeping Death

* No Creeping Death

^ No Immolation