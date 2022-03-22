Carcass Announces U.S. Tour Dates With Immolation And Creeping Death
Band Photo: Carcass (?)
UK extreme metal legends, Carcass, have announced plans for a US headline tour this spring with direct support from labelmates Immolation and openers Creeping Death.
The tour kicks off on May 12 in Austin, TX and will culminate on May 27 at Maryland Deathfest in Baltimore, MD. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 AM, Local Time, here.
Carcass' long-awaited return to the US is in support of their recently released studio album, Torn Arteries, which is available from Nuclear Blast. New York death metal giants Immolation will be on the road supporting their newly released album, Acts Of God, also available from Nuclear Blast.
The tour dates are as follows:
May 12 - Austin, TX - Oblivion Access+
May 14 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
May 15 - Tucson, AZ - 101 Toole
May 16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
May 17 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
May 20 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
May 21 - Omaha, NE - The Slowdown*
May 22 - Madison, WI - The Majestic
May 23 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue
May 24 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
May 25 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere^
May 26 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Upstairs^
May 27 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest
+ No Immolation or Creeping Death
* No Creeping Death
^ No Immolation
