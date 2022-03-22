Jungle Rot Reveals New Album "A Call To Arms" Details; Shares "Total Extinction" Visualizer
Kenosha, Wisconsin's own, Jungle Rot, has announced that they will be releasing a new full length album, "A Call To Arms" on May 13th through Unique Leader Records. In anticipation of the record, the group has shared a visualizer video for the song, "Total Extinction," which can be seen below.
"A Call To Arms" sees the first Unique Leader offering emerge with a punishing Dan Swano mix and eerie Voodoo themed artwork - a brutal culmination of the band's past sound melding with a slick, devastating polish bringing them firmly into 2022.
Tracklisting:
1. A Call To Arms
2. Beyond the Grave
3. Genocidal Imperium
4. Asymmetric Warfare
5. Vengeance & Bloodlust
6. Maggot Infested
7. Death Squad
8. Haunting Future
9. Total Extinction
10. Population Suicide
Jungle Rot has also announced the A Call To Arms US Tour with special guests, Internal Bleeding. The tour dates are as follows:
June 2 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
June 3 - Lincoln, NE - 1867 Bar
June 4 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep
June 6 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
June 7 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur
June 8 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
June 9 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
June 10 - Anaheim, CA - Doll Hut
June 11 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
June 12 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
June 13 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground
June 14 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
June 15 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
June 16 - Denver, CO - HQ
June 17 - Kansas City, MO - BLVD Nights
June 18 - Sturtevant, WI - Route 20
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Jungle Rot Reveals New Album Details"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.