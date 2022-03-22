Jungle Rot Reveals New Album "A Call To Arms" Details; Shares "Total Extinction" Visualizer

Kenosha, Wisconsin's own, Jungle Rot, has announced that they will be releasing a new full length album, "A Call To Arms" on May 13th through Unique Leader Records. In anticipation of the record, the group has shared a visualizer video for the song, "Total Extinction," which can be seen below.

"A Call To Arms" sees the first Unique Leader offering emerge with a punishing Dan Swano mix and eerie Voodoo themed artwork - a brutal culmination of the band's past sound melding with a slick, devastating polish bringing them firmly into 2022.

Tracklisting:

1. A Call To Arms

2. Beyond the Grave

3. Genocidal Imperium

4. Asymmetric Warfare

5. Vengeance & Bloodlust

6. Maggot Infested

7. Death Squad

8. Haunting Future

9. Total Extinction

10. Population Suicide

Jungle Rot has also announced the A Call To Arms US Tour with special guests, Internal Bleeding. The tour dates are as follows:

June 2 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

June 3 - Lincoln, NE - 1867 Bar

June 4 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

June 6 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

June 7 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur

June 8 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

June 9 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

June 10 - Anaheim, CA - Doll Hut

June 11 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

June 12 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

June 13 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground

June 14 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

June 15 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

June 16 - Denver, CO - HQ

June 17 - Kansas City, MO - BLVD Nights

June 18 - Sturtevant, WI - Route 20