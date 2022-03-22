Abbath Streaming New Album "Dread Reaver"

Former Immortal frontman Abbath has posted the third album from his eponymous band online, entitled, "Dread Reaver." You can listen to it below. The stream comes three days ahead of the record's official release date, March 25th.

Riff-maestro Abbath Doom Occulta cements his place among the metal hierarchy with Dread Reaver, his third album with eponymous project Abbath. His signature blend of blistering speed metal, traditional metal influences, and touch of ice cold black metal creates a sound and style that is distinctly his. Its spirited, balls-to-the-walls energy certifies Dread Reaver as the quintessential anthem for total metal mayhem.

The album can be pre-ordered in various formats here. Pre-save the album here.