Kassogtha Releases New Music Video "Drown"

Swiss progressive death metallers Kassogtha have revealed their epic new single "Drown." "Drown" is the first in a series of new songs from the band's forthcoming new album "rEvolve," to be released in Autumn 2022. More news shortly.

Kassogtha are led by vocalist-lyricist Stephany, whose incredible command of growled and clean vocals help mark the band as future Swiss heavy music stars. A concept album, "rEolve" tells the story of an endless self-destructive cycle of fear, anxiety, and jealousy. In a world that normalises negativity, we have forgotten how to be happy — and following a pandemic-enforced long, hard look at humanity and society, this is Stephany’s journey of dealing with these emotions. This album is a perfectly timed release valve for two years of isolation, anxiety and grief — a furious expression of frustration at missing the things we love that help us get through difficult times.

Kassogtha band place authenticity and sincerity above smoke and mirrors: a genuine metal band for true metal fans, that takes the genre further without abandoning its core ingredients. From Pink Floyd to Gojira via way of The Agonist and Arch Enemy, Kassogtha’s no-nonsense brand of groovy progressive death metal combines a variety of influences to create a steamrolling fusion of irresistible riffs, neck-breaking drums and a vocal range covering devastating growls and ethereal melodies.

Stephany comments on "Drown's" meaning and background:

"’Drown’ is about a tragic moment of acceptance, when you choose to abandon yourself to the most comforting suffering because it is, at least, a world you’ve created for yourself in response to the one you never asked to live in.

"This song is a transition between the Kassogtha’s past and future, with Mortimer’s signature groovy riffs sprinkled with the prog influences the band holds dear today. It’s a genuine evolution in terms of composition, arrangements and performance.

"Trapped in a remote house in the Swiss mountains, surrounded by snow, with nowhere to go: that’s the atmosphere in which the lyrics and the first demo were recorded, which perfectly matched the mood of the place.

"Strongly influenced by Tool, the song was composed in part after watching Danny Carey's famous drum playthrough of the track 'Pneuma'. The break was built around polyrhythms that were later extended to the whole song.

"The special sound of the introduction tapping was created in the studio in collaboration with David Castillo."

On "rEvolve," produced at Stockholm’s legendary Fascination Street Studios with David Castillo (Carcass, Opeth, Leprous), Linus Corneliusson (Ihsahn, Amorphis) and Tony Lindgren (Carcass, Opeth, Katatonia), Kassogtha showcase old school riffs and progressive inspiration, savage grooves and blast beats, creativity and speed, and pure, honest dedication to their craft.

"rEolve" will be released on Klang Machine Records, the newly-formed heavy music label co-founded by Swiss metal wizard Merlin Sutter (Cellar Darling, ex-Eluveitie).