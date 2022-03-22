Audrey Horne Debuts "Danse Macabre" Music Video

April 22, 2022 will see Bergen-based heavy rock outfit, Audrey Horne, release their much awaited new album, entitled "Devil‘s Bell." Four years after their critically acclaimed Blackout record, the band‘s seventh studio album will drop on April 22, 2022 via Napalm Records!

As with every Audrey Horne album, there are no duds or misfires as the songs flow together seamlessly, making Devil‘s Bell a delight to play from the first note straight to the end. "Devil‘s Bell" offers nine fist-pumping songs that will shake concert venues worldwide. Frontman Toschie once again proves that he has one of the most charismatic and energetic voices in rock, and the kinetic guitar-work of Ice Dale (Enslaved) and Thomas Tofthagen (ex-Sahg) underlines an outstanding genre-warp of 70s and 80s rock via NWOBHM, keeping the music rocking and the listener locked in. The band is tight, the music is festive, and the songs stick upon first listen – that‘s how a modern hard rock album should sound!

After the band just recently premiered the album title track, today we‘ll get to hear a new song taken of the "Devil‘s Bell!" "Danse Macabre" proves to be real rock anthem with big arena choruses, showcasing the Norwegian band in the top shape they are known and loved for.

Frontman Toschie says about the new song: "May we have the next dance? We are happy to present the second single 'Danse Macabre,' from our upcoming album and we hope you will enjoy it while you wait for the bell to ring."