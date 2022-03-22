Rotting Christ Frontman Sakis Tolis Releases Debut Solo Album "Among The Fires Of Hell"

Band Photo: Rotting Christ (?)

Sakis Tolis, the frontman of legendary Greek metal band Rotting Christ, has today released his first solo album, "Among The Fires Of Hell." The album is available to stream or purchase from as little as five Euros from his official Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

1. My Salvation

2. Among The Fires Of Hell

3. The Dawn Of A New Age

4. We The Fallen Angels

5. Ad Astra

6. Live With Passion (Die With Honour)

7. I Name You Under Our Cult

8. The Silence

9. Nocturnal Hecate