Dagoba Unveils New Lyric Video "Sunfall"
In celebration of their recently released studio album, "By Night," French metal frontrunners Dagoba return once more with the lyric video for "Sunfall," featuring rigorous vocals and dominant blast beats! You can check it out below, along with a recent interview band leader Shawter did with Metal Underground.
On their beloved new album, "By Night," the French bruisers once again put their stamp on the metal scene with their unique blend of metal and grooves.
Dagoba on "Sunfall":
"We are stoked to release a lyric video for our track 'Sunfall'. Although we already have released four video clips for our new album 'By Night', we had the feeling that also this track deserves a video… Now, you can all sing along at home to our single 'Sunfall‘!"
