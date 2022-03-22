WoR Releases New Live Video "Sirens"

Band Photo: WoR (?)

With upcoming tour dates this spring and summer that include performances at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival and the Toledo Death Fest (all dates listed below), North Carolina, USA groove metal warriors WoR are giving fans a taste of what's to come with their latest video featuring new drummer Dylan Jenkins.

Last year the quintet entered a hunting cabin in the middle of the Appalachian Mountains in Asheville, NC to rehearse their setlist with Jenkins who has put his own spin on some of the older material and injected it with new life. The outcome were three live-off-the-floor videos filmed. The band has revealed the first two "Hiraeth" and "Caged", and today they share their third and final video "Sirens" from that session.

The band comments:

"During the pandemic, we spent a lot of time behind closed doors working on refining our craft. We worked on old music and wrote a bunch of new music. We decided to film one of these sessions, isolated in a hunting cabin in the Appalachian Mountains, away from the chaos of everyday life. Just the 5 of us jamming”.

Perfectly titled "The Asheville Sessions", WoR's third video "Sirens" showcases their refreshed blasting call to the pit, which can be viewed below.