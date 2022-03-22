Monster Magnet Cancels European Tour And Desert Fest New York Appearance After Singer Dave Wyndorf Suffers Back Injury

Due to a back injury, Monster Magnet regretfully announces the cancellation of their performances at Desert Fest New York 2022, and their European summer tour 2022. Lead singer Dave Wyndorf suffered a bike accident earlier in the year and is currently in physical therapy.

Says Wyndorf: "My apologies to everybody for dropping out at this time. I'm as disappointed as anyone. Doctors say I should be as good as new by summer's end and then we can start making up for lost time. ROCK!"