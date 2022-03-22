Monster Magnet Cancels European Tour And Desert Fest New York Appearance After Singer Dave Wyndorf Suffers Back Injury
Due to a back injury, Monster Magnet regretfully announces the cancellation of their performances at Desert Fest New York 2022, and their European summer tour 2022. Lead singer Dave Wyndorf suffered a bike accident earlier in the year and is currently in physical therapy.
Says Wyndorf: "My apologies to everybody for dropping out at this time. I'm as disappointed as anyone. Doctors say I should be as good as new by summer's end and then we can start making up for lost time. ROCK!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Monster Magnet Cancels European Tour"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.