Nazareth Posts New Lyric Video "Runaway" Online

Frontiers Music Srl recently announced the forthcoming release of legendary Scottish rock band Nazareth's new studio album, Surviving The Law, on April 15. Today, fans can get a taste of new music from the band with the release of the single and lyric video, "Runaway". Watch the video below, and pre-order/save Surviving The Law on CD/LP/Cassette/Digital here.

It is difficult to sum up in few words the history and influence in the history of rock music that an act like Nazareth has had. Having celebrated their 50th Anniversary in 2018 with the release of their 24th studio album, Tattooed On My Brain, the long-running UK hard rockers will enter their 54th year of existence in 2022 with the release of their 25th studio album, Surviving The Law. The lineup for Surviving The Law is the same as the previous release, consisting of Jimmy Murrison (longest serving guitarist in the band’s history), Lee Agnew (drummer since Darrel Sweet’s death in 1999), Pete Agnew (founding member, on bass) and vocalist Carl Sentance.