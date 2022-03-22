Sicksense (Featuring Members Of The Agonist And Stuck Mojo) To Release Debut EP "Kings Today" In April

Hard-hitting and melodic; pissed off and groovy; energetic and catchy: Sicksense are here to make you bounce and sing your heart out with their exciting and refreshing brand of groove metal.

Fronted with the dual vocal attack of Killer V (Vicky Psarakis of The Agonist) and Rob The Ripper (Robby J. Fonts of Stuck Mojo), Sicksense blend thought-provoking lyrics, rage-fuelled raps and powerful melodies, supported with low-tuned stomping nu-metal riffs and grooves, courtesy of guitarist Breakdown Bran (Bran Panic), drummer The Trve Cody Taylor (Cody Taylor) and bassist Spot-On Sam/SOS (Samuel Bedard).

Having both performed a range of styles in numerous heavy bands, Killer V and Rob The Ripper (who are married) wanted to return to a genre that’s close to their hearts, but also make music that is specifically written for two vocalists. Written with dual vocal interplay from a male / female perspective, their performance reflects a personal and fun side of them as people, but also tackles social and societal issues in the world today.

Rob The Ripper comments on the band forming, lyrical content and approach: "I started working on demos sent by Bran. I rap and scream, so we knew right away that we wanted to have a 2nd vocalist for those big choruses. Since Vicky provided backing vocals in the early stages, we were curious to hear what the songs would sound like with her in a bigger role. The combination was instant magic and her voice brought our potential up a huge notch. That’s when Sicksense began.

"The lyrics in Sicksense come from a very personal place for me. I strive to tell stories that take people on emotional rides through our songs. At times they can be dark, moody, inquisitive, uplifting and/or confrontational. They are inspired by my personal life experiences and my views on society and modern culture."

Set for release on 22nd April, the band's debut EP "Kings Today" is five huge tracks that promise to set the metal world alight, and it’s a bold statement of intent from Sicksense.

Killer V comments on the EP: "Shortly after the video shoot for 'Make Believe' last year, we all got together and decided to film some low-key documentary style videos for extra content. I was the only person in the room interviewing each band member separately and one question I asked was "What's your favourite song on the EP?". No joke... we all chose a different one. I even asked the guys if they had talked about it beforehand, but no. I think that's a testament to the strength of Kings Today."

Kings Today was recorded, mixed & mastered by Christian Donaldson.