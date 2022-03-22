Tysondog Shares New Lyric Video "Cold Day In Hell"

After the release of the latest single "Midnight," the word spread like fire: Tysondog is back, and ready to release a new studio album. "Cold Day In Hell" is the second digital single from the upcoming full-length of the NWOBHM legends and it clearly shows why Tysondog is so well regarded by the genre fans, despite having an on/off career since the early eighties. It’s a brutally honest heavy metal song, with an anthemic chorus and a super-heavy riff, backed by one of the most solid rhythm sections the so-called NHOBHM has to offer today.

"Cold Day In Hell" is out now as a digital single and lyric video, which can be seen below.

Back in the day, Tysondog "could have been a contender," as Marlon Brandon once said. The five-piece from Tyne & Wear collectively had one eye on Judas Priest and the other nine on producing classy Eighties British metal, and their no-nonsense approach was showcased on two cracking albums, two singles and an EP before they took a one-way trip to the vets. They re-appeared in 2012 with a new four-tracker "Hammerhead," and with Jeff (Mantas) Dunn sitting behind the glass they ventured back into the studio in 2014 and re-emerged with "Cry Havoc," their first full album in almost 30 years.

Tysondog's rich history was not forgotten & having re-started their engines, they have gradually worked their way back with a new perspective on life and, happy to see that people were, taking major notice, the band recorded a new studio album, also signing to Danish label From The Vaults, which will release the new record in 2022.

"Midnight" will be released on LP (transparent red/black vinyl, limited to 300 copies), CD and digital formats on April 29th, 2022 via From The Vaults.