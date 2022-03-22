Headline News

Sikth Announces Original Lineup Reunion; Two UK Shows Confirmed For November

Band Photo: Sikth (?)

20 years after the release of their first EP, "Let The Transmitting Begin," legendary British Prog-Metallers SikTh reunite the original line up for two exclusive shows. Dual vocalists Mikee Goodman and Justin Hill, guitarists Dan Weller and Graham Pinney, bassist James Leach and drummer/percussionist Dan Foord reunite for the first time in over five years.

"Excited to be back with Justin onstage." Says Mikee. "Also with Pin being back, this is the line up everyone knows. We want these shows to be our best ever. We plan to play songs we've never played before too."

"Sikth has always been a huge part of my life, I’m so proud of the music we created," declares returning vocalist Justin Hill. "Excited to have the opportunity to celebrate the history of the band. The energy of our live shows has always been such a rush and I can’t wait to experience it again."

"I feel the contrast between myself and Justin’s vocal styles really complement each other," concludes Mikee. "I know the reason he wants to come back is the passion he has for it. And that is the reason I get onstage too. Really excited for the energy of the fans again too."

Tickets on sale 10am Friday 25th March at this location.

Show dates:

November 25 - Academy 2, Manchester

November 26 - Electric Ballroom, London