Headline News
Sikth Announces Original Lineup Reunion; Two UK Shows Confirmed For November
Band Photo: Sikth (?)
20 years after the release of their first EP, "Let The Transmitting Begin," legendary British Prog-Metallers SikTh reunite the original line up for two exclusive shows. Dual vocalists Mikee Goodman and Justin Hill, guitarists Dan Weller and Graham Pinney, bassist James Leach and drummer/percussionist Dan Foord reunite for the first time in over five years.
"Excited to be back with Justin onstage." Says Mikee. "Also with Pin being back, this is the line up everyone knows. We want these shows to be our best ever. We plan to play songs we've never played before too."
"Sikth has always been a huge part of my life, I’m so proud of the music we created," declares returning vocalist Justin Hill. "Excited to have the opportunity to celebrate the history of the band. The energy of our live shows has always been such a rush and I can’t wait to experience it again."
"I feel the contrast between myself and Justin’s vocal styles really complement each other," concludes Mikee. "I know the reason he wants to come back is the passion he has for it. And that is the reason I get onstage too. Really excited for the energy of the fans again too."
Tickets on sale 10am Friday 25th March at this location.
Show dates:
November 25 - Academy 2, Manchester
November 26 - Electric Ballroom, London
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Sikth Announces Original Lineup Reunion"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.