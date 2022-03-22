Oceans Turn Red Premiere New Track "Born From Blood" From Upcoming New EP "MOIRÆ"
The Netherlands-based metal outfit Oceans Turn Red premiere a new track called “Born From Blood”, taken from their upcoming new EP "MOIRÆ", due out in stores later this year.
Check out now "Born From Blood" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
