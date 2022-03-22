Dysmorphic Demiurge Premiere New Single "Saprotrophic Fungoid Hivemind" From Upcoming New Album "The Great and Terrible War"

Knoxville, Tennessee-based slamming brutal death outfit Dysmorphic Demiurge premiere a new single by the name of “Saprotrophic Fungoid Hivemind”. The song is taken from their forthcoming new album "The Great and Terrible War", which will be out in June 2022 via Miasma Records and Vomit Your Shirt Records.

Check out now "Saprotrophic Fungoid Hivemind" streaming via YouTube for you below.