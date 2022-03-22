Dysmorphic Demiurge Premiere New Single "Saprotrophic Fungoid Hivemind" From Upcoming New Album "The Great and Terrible War"
Knoxville, Tennessee-based slamming brutal death outfit Dysmorphic Demiurge premiere a new single by the name of “Saprotrophic Fungoid Hivemind”. The song is taken from their forthcoming new album "The Great and Terrible War", which will be out in June 2022 via Miasma Records and Vomit Your Shirt Records.
Check out now "Saprotrophic Fungoid Hivemind" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Siglos (Ex-Ministry) Premiere Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Oceans Turn Red Premiere New Track
0 Comments on "Dysmorphic Demiurge Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.