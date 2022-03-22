Siglos (Ex-Ministry, Transtorno) Premiere Debut Single & Music Video "Por Los Siglos"
Guitarist Sin Quirin (ex-Ministry) has joined forces with singer Pedro Sanchez (Transtorno) for a new project named Siglos. The band premiere their debut single and music video "Por Los Siglos". The track was produced, mixed, and mastered by Alex Crescioni at Stygian Sound.
Explains Quirin:
"It's been a long time coming and I'm so beyond excited to finally have this new project see the light of day. Our first single and video 'Por Los Siglos' turned out just as I had envisioned it. It's a slightly different sound and direction for me with this project and I couldn't be happier with it. It had been some time since I had felt this enthusiastic about a new project so I hope you all feel the genuine excitement and emotion in this music. We have more music to unleash and can't wait to let you all in on it! Thank you all for your continued love and support!"
Says Sanchez:
"The time is now and our ancestors have been waiting for this. For the ages, Por Los Siglos. For the ages to break ourselves free and in doing so, we are able to free our ancestors and future generations from the chains of our past karmas."
