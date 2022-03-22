"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Siglos (Ex-Ministry, Transtorno) Premiere Debut Single & Music Video "Por Los Siglos"

posted Mar 22, 2022 at 3:43 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Ministry

Band Photo: Ministry (?)

Guitarist Sin Quirin (ex-Ministry) has joined forces with singer Pedro Sanchez (Transtorno) for a new project named Siglos. The band premiere their debut single and music video "Por Los Siglos". The track was produced, mixed, and mastered by Alex Crescioni at Stygian Sound.

Explains Quirin:

"It's been a long time coming and I'm so beyond excited to finally have this new project see the light of day. Our first single and video 'Por Los Siglos' turned out just as I had envisioned it. It's a slightly different sound and direction for me with this project and I couldn't be happier with it. It had been some time since I had felt this enthusiastic about a new project so I hope you all feel the genuine excitement and emotion in this music. We have more music to unleash and can't wait to let you all in on it! Thank you all for your continued love and support!"

Says Sanchez:

"The time is now and our ancestors have been waiting for this. For the ages, Por Los Siglos. For the ages to break ourselves free and in doing so, we are able to free our ancestors and future generations from the chains of our past karmas."

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Siglos (Ex-Ministry) Premiere Single & Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 