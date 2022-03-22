"some music was meant to stay underground..."

No/Más Premiere New Single & Music Video “Exile” - To Release New Album “Consume/Deny/Repent” In April

posted Mar 22, 2022 at 3:27 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

No/Más‘ new outing “Consume/Deny/Repent” has been announced for an April 29th release by Closed Casket Activities. The group produced the album with Taylor Young (Twitching Tongues/ex-Nails). An official music video for the first single from it named “Exile” has premiered online and can be seen below.

Says guitarist John Letzkus:

“We wanted to make a record that was really riff-heavy and catchy. It has more old school influences, but it’s also modern at the same time.”

Adds frontman Roger Rivadeneira:

“Thematically, we had specific things in mind, but the pandemic literally changed the world. It went from being a more conceptualized album to music that references what we were going through. That’s one thing we all agreed on.”

The band have the following shows booked for 2022 so far:

w/ Full Of Hell:

03/21 New Kensington, PA – Preserving Underground
03/22 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus
03/23 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus
03/24 Portland, ME – The Space
03/25 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

No/Más:

04/02 Baltimore, MD – Metro (feat. Integrity)
05/20 Richmond, VA – The Camel (feat. Genocide Pact)
05/27 Baltimore, MD – Maryland Death Fest
09/09 Cave-in-Rock, IL – Full Terror Assault

