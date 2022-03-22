Traitors Premiere New Single & Music Video “Enemy”
Deathcore outfit Traitors premiere a new music video for their brand new track “Enemy“ streaming via YouTube for you below. Traitors had Joey Durango produce that clip.
You can catch the band live on their upcoming headlining tour ‘The Menace II Society Tour‘. Left To Suffer, Wristmeetrazor and Scumfuck will join them as supports for that trek which will run as follows:
03/24 Tampa, FL – Crowbar
03/25 Ocala, FL – O’Malley’s
03/26 Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly
03/27 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
03/28 Nashville, TN – The End
03/29 Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger
03/30 Chesapeake, VA – Riffhouse
04/01 Asbury Park, NJ – House Of Independents
04/02 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground
04/03 Brooklyn, NY – Kingsland
04/05 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place
04/06 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground
04/08 Lakewood, OH – The Foundry
04/09 Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome
04/10 Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen
04/12 Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge
04/13 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
04/15 Sacramento, CA – Goldfields
04/16 San Fernando, CA – The Midnight Hour
04/17 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theatre
04/19 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
04/20 Houston, TX – Secret Group
04/22 Orlando, FL – Henao Center
