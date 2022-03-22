Traitors Premiere New Single & Music Video “Enemy”

Deathcore outfit Traitors premiere a new music video for their brand new track “Enemy“ streaming via YouTube for you below. Traitors had Joey Durango produce that clip.

You can catch the band live on their upcoming headlining tour ‘The Menace II Society Tour‘. Left To Suffer, Wristmeetrazor and Scumfuck will join them as supports for that trek which will run as follows:

03/24 Tampa, FL – Crowbar

03/25 Ocala, FL – O’Malley’s

03/26 Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly

03/27 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

03/28 Nashville, TN – The End

03/29 Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger

03/30 Chesapeake, VA – Riffhouse

04/01 Asbury Park, NJ – House Of Independents

04/02 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

04/03 Brooklyn, NY – Kingsland

04/05 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place

04/06 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

04/08 Lakewood, OH – The Foundry

04/09 Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome

04/10 Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

04/12 Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge

04/13 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

04/15 Sacramento, CA – Goldfields

04/16 San Fernando, CA – The Midnight Hour

04/17 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theatre

04/19 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

04/20 Houston, TX – Secret Group

04/22 Orlando, FL – Henao Center