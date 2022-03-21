Rob Zombie To Tour With Mudvayne, Static-X And Powerman 5000

Band Photo: Mudvayne (?)

Rob Zombie has announced that he will be teaming up with the recently reunited Mudvayne for the Freaks On Parade tour. Also joining them on the trek will be Static-X and Powerman 5000.

Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city tour kicks off on July 20 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights making stops across the US in Tampa, Holmdel, Tinley Park, and more before wrapping up in The Woodlands at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on August 21.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 25 at 10 AM local time on livenation.com.

The tour dates are as follows:

July 20 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 21 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Centre

July 23 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

July 24 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

July 26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 27 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 29 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

July 30 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

July 31 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts

August 2 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 3 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

August 5 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 6 - Council Bluffs, IA - Westfair Amphitheater*

August 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

August 12 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 13 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena

August 14 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 16 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

August 18 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 20 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

August 21 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

* not a Live Nation Date