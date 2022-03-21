Cradle Of Filth Releases New Music Video "How Many Tears To Nurture A Rose?"

Band Photo: Cradle Of Filth (?)

Demonic outfit Cradle Of Filth are proud to release an extraordinary new video, accompanying their magnificently mournful track "How Many Tears To Nurture A Rose?." The video premiered last night as part of Cradle Of Filth's "Infernal Vernal Equinox Deadstream," and now fans all across the globe can also bask in its sublime black magick.

Directed by Vicente Cordero, the stunning video winds a haunting tale - sinister, alluring and deadly. But he that dares not grasp the thorn, should never crave the rose...

Infamous front-man Dani Filth stated: "This is yet another great video by director Vicente Cordero, encapsulating the occult essence of the song’s lyricism with great sweeping colourful strokes of total batshit-craziness.

"It really makes for frightening, yet strangely compelling viewing!"