Celtibeerian Posts New Music Video "Rise" Online
Spanish folk metal outfit Celtibeerian has posted a new music video online for the song, "Rise." You can check it out below. The song is the first new material from the band since the 2017 full length, "Deiwos," which was released independently. The band are expected to release more new music later this year.
