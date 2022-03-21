Exclusive
Epidemik Premiere New Song "Metal Devastation" From Upcoming Self-Titled Album
Costa Rican thrash metal band Epidemik premiere a new song entitled “Metal Devastation”, taken from their upcoming self-titled album, which will be co-released by Satanath Records' label-partner GrimmDistribution and Sanatorio Records on April 4th, 2022.
Check out now "Metal Devastation" streaming via YouTube for you below.
