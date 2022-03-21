Terrordactyl Premiere New Lyric Video For "The Slam Before Grime" From New EP "Extinction Event"

Adelaide, Australia-based deathcore band Terrordactyl premiere a lyric video for “The Slam Before Grime”, taken from their new EP "Extinction Event", which was released March 6, 2022, via Bandcamp.

Check out now "The Slam Before Grime" streaming via YouTube for you below.