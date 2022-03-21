Holy Fawn Premiere New Music Video "Death Is A Relief"

Holy Fawn premiere their gloomy new single and music video "Death Is A Relief". The clip was directed by PJ Koelbel.

Comments guitarist/vocalist Ryan Osterman:

"'Death Is A Relief' Is a song of loss. Feeling like everything around you is moving and feeling stuck in place no matter how hard you fight."

Youc can catch Holy Fawn live at the dates below:

9/26 Manchester, UK Deaf Institute

9/27 Glasgow, UK The Garage (Attic)

9/28 Nottingham, UK Bodega

9/29 Bristol, UK Exchange

9/30 London, UK 229

w/ Cult of Luna & Caspian

10/2 Esch-sur-Alzette, LU Rockhal Club

10/3 Cologne, DE Live Music Hall

10/4 Geneva, CH Alhambra

10/5 Toulouse, FR Le Metronum

10/6 Biarritz, FR Atabal

10/7 Barcelona, ES AMFest Barcelona

10/8 Madrid, ES Sala But

10/9 Porto, PT Amplifest Porto

10/11 Nantes, FR Stereolux

10/12 Lille, FR L’Aéornef

10/13 Lambersart, FR La Laiterie

10/14 Zwolle, NL Hedon Zwolle

10/15 Leipzig, DE Felsenkeller Leipzig

10/16 Wroclaw, PL Center Concert A2

10/17 Budapest, HU Dürer Kert

10/19 Tavros, GR