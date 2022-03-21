Holy Fawn Premiere New Music Video "Death Is A Relief"
Holy Fawn premiere their gloomy new single and music video "Death Is A Relief". The clip was directed by PJ Koelbel.
Comments guitarist/vocalist Ryan Osterman:
"'Death Is A Relief' Is a song of loss. Feeling like everything around you is moving and feeling stuck in place no matter how hard you fight."
Youc can catch Holy Fawn live at the dates below:
9/26 Manchester, UK Deaf Institute
9/27 Glasgow, UK The Garage (Attic)
9/28 Nottingham, UK Bodega
9/29 Bristol, UK Exchange
9/30 London, UK 229
w/ Cult of Luna & Caspian
10/2 Esch-sur-Alzette, LU Rockhal Club
10/3 Cologne, DE Live Music Hall
10/4 Geneva, CH Alhambra
10/5 Toulouse, FR Le Metronum
10/6 Biarritz, FR Atabal
10/7 Barcelona, ES AMFest Barcelona
10/8 Madrid, ES Sala But
10/9 Porto, PT Amplifest Porto
10/11 Nantes, FR Stereolux
10/12 Lille, FR L’Aéornef
10/13 Lambersart, FR La Laiterie
10/14 Zwolle, NL Hedon Zwolle
10/15 Leipzig, DE Felsenkeller Leipzig
10/16 Wroclaw, PL Center Concert A2
10/17 Budapest, HU Dürer Kert
10/19 Tavros, GR
