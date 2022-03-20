Exclusive

Wormquizitor Premiere New Song "Bonecrusher" From Upcoming New Album "Sickness Define: Society"

Belarussian blackened thrash metal band Wormquizitor have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Bonecrusher", taken from their impending new album "Sickness Define: Society". The record will be co-released by GrimmDistribution (Ukraine) and More Hate Productions (Russia) on March 30th, 2022.

Check out now "Bonecrusher" streaming via YouTube for you now below.

"Sickness Define: Society" track-list:

01. Almost Free

02. Decided Destiny

03. Delirium Tremens

04. Self-Confident Cattle

05. By Children's Eyes

06. Human Hunter

07. In Suffering

08. Bonecrusher

09. Mad Crowd

10. The Ecstasy I Need