Texas Murder Crew Premiere New Track "Ritual Disfigurement" From Upcoming New Album "Wrapped in Their Blood"

Texas-based brutal death metal band Texas Murder Crew are back, with the new chapter in their gore-soaked tale of terror - full length debut album ‘Wrapped in Their Blood’. Combining their relentless slamming brutality with the most unsettling atmospheres, the band have created an album that stands out from the pack. Fearsome, all-consuming and heavier than hell, ‘Wrapped in Their Blood’ is the album that this year’s brutal death metal releases will be measured against.

Out on May 20th, ‘Wrapped in Their Blood’ will submerge you in a deluge of horrors... and you’ll love every minute of it.

Check out now their latest single from the upcoming album named "Ritual Disfigurement" streaming via YouTube for you below.